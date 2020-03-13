Left Menu
Coronavirus: Govt to issue circular to hotels, industries

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 12:09 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the government will issue a circular asking hotels and industries to take preventive measures in the wake of the coronavirus scare. No positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported so far in Goa, which receives a large number of tourists, including those from abroad, every year.

Speaking to reporters here, Rane said the circular to be issued to hotels and industries will be on the lines of the directives given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to prevent spread of the viral infection. In its circular on March 9, the Union health ministry had directed that all mass functions, including seminars and conferences, be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus cases being reported from different parts of the country.

All agencies, including those with the government, need to be proactive and take preventive action for the sake of people's health, Rane said. The state government has set up isolation wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Cottage Hospital at Chicalim (South Goa), TB Hospital in Margao (South Goa) and Primary Health Centre at Sankhalim (North Goa) to deal with suspected cases.

Three locals have been quarantined citing possible exposure to the coronavirus, while 36 people are under home observation in the coastal state, which has not reported a single positive case of the virus so far, officials have said. A separate facility has been set up in case any of the swab samples of suspected cases comes out positive, they said.

