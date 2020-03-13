Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria needs N6.71trillion to implement second National Health Plan, says Ehanire

Nigeria needs N6.71trillion to implement second National Health Plan, says Ehanire
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DrEOEhanire)

Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, Nigeria, said that N6.71trillion will be needed to fully implement the second National Health Plan within the five years, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

He stated this in Abuja on Thursday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and Institutions.

He said the implementation of the plan was to reduce the maternal mortality rate from the current 576 to 400 per 100,000 live birth of children under five. He described the plan as a strategic healthcare system development system aimed at addressing the most basic challenges especially the primary healthcare system and other levels.

In Africa, maternal death is the second biggest cause of women's death at the reproductive age. Approximately, 2,87,000 females die every year due to complications in pregnancy and delivery.

Nigeria continues to rank second globally in the number of maternal deaths and unfortunately, nearly 20 percent of all global maternal deaths take place in this west African country. A woman here has a 1 in the 22-lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum or post-abortion, whereas, in the most developed countries, the lifetime risk is 1 in 4900.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the poor women in Nigeria's remote areas are least likely to receive adequate healthcare. The places also lack a good number of skilled health workers. In other words, millions of births are not assisted by trained nurses, midwives or doctors.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus spreads to 18 African nations, including Kenya and Ethiopia

Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Guinea all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, giving the disease a foothold in 18 countries on the African continent. Africa had so far largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19, ...

Swiss government sets 10 billion Swiss franc virus aid package

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.52 billionavailable in immediate assistance to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Friday.It will also impose checks on all borders and close scho...

Golf-U.S. Masters postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Masters, which brings together the worlds best golfers in April for the years first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday.People from all over the world attend the...

Amid coronavirus, Turkey switches migration summit to teleconference

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with French and German leaders about solving a migration crisis next week by teleconference, rather than hosting a summit as originally planned, a Turkish official said. The decision comes as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020