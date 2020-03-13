Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to give states spending leeway to tackle virus fallout on economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:14 IST
EU to give states spending leeway to tackle virus fallout on economy

The European Commission is set to formally announce on Friday measures that would let EU governments spend more freely to prop up economic sectors battered by the coronavirus crisis, officials said. The move would give a green light to deficit spending already announced by Italy, the European Union country worst hit so far by the outbreak.

It would also offer states traditionally reticent to spend, like Germany, a new argument to unlock financial resources in what could be a coordinated fiscal boost at EU level. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the vice-president for economic affairs, Valdis Dombrovskis, are set to unveil the widely anticipated measures at a news conference at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Following an emergency video-conference with EU leaders on Tuesday, von der Leyen has already announced some of the key proposals, which include the use of existing EU funds to help ailing sectors and more flexibility on fiscal rules and state aid regulations for governments. Von der Leyen is also expected to propose a plan to provide cheap loans to firms at risk of collapse because of the coronavirus crisis.

Under EU fiscal rules, the bloc's governments are required to keep their budget deficit below 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) and have to reduce their debt if it is above 60% of GDP. The rules already allow states to spend more in emergency circumstances. The commission is expected to restate this principle, clearly saying the coronavirus outbreak warrants exceptional spending.

EU state aid rules limit governments to pour public money into failing companies, but they also allow emergency support under certain circumstances. The commission is set to confirm that these subsidy rules will be temporarily relaxed to fight the downturn caused by the virus, after EU antitrust commission Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that Brussels was open to compensation for ailing firms .

During the 2008/09 global financial crisis, a similar softening of fiscal and state subsidy rules allowed governments to spend hundreds of billions of euros to bail out banks and revive the economy. For these measures to be effective it is however crucial that governments with larger financial power, like Germany, are willing to spend more and in a coordinated fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...

COLUMN-Central banks' return to zero rates likely a one-way ticket: Mike Dolan

Central bank interest rates are being cut once again to ward off a global financial shock, and the experience of the past 30 years suggests theres little chance rates will revert back up once the crisis passes. As the economic hit from the ...

Sterling rebounds from 5-month lows in volatile trading

The British pound rebounded nearly half a percent in volatile trading on Friday after falling to its lowest level in five months in the previous session. Though European stock markets stabilised on Friday and U.S. stock index futures pointe...

Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide

After all the rancor of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sundays debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020