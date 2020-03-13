Left Menu
Cycling-Final stage of Paris-Nice race cancelled due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The Paris-Nice cycling race will end a day early in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Friday. Sunday's eighth stage into Nice has been canceled, meaning Saturday's seventh to Valdebore la Colmiane will be the last.

"This decision, taken as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, means that the final stage in Nice is now canceled," a statement from organizers ASO said. Several teams were said to be unhappy that the race was continuing and Team Bahrain McLaren pulled out on Friday.

The race had gone on throughout the week against a backdrop of cancellations and suspension across the sporting world.

