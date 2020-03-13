Belarus has 27 cases of coronavirus: health ministry

Belarus has recorded 27 people infected with coronavirus, six more than a day before, the health ministry said at a televised briefing on Friday. Belarus has reported no deaths so far.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Australia's minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.