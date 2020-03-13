Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus has 27 cases of coronavirus: health ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:49 IST
Belarus has 27 cases of coronavirus: health ministry

Belarus has recorded 27 people infected with coronavirus, six more than a day before, the health ministry said at a televised briefing on Friday. Belarus has reported no deaths so far.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Australia's minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

Iran announced on Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the worlds worst affected countries. Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 ho...

Coronavirus deaths pass 5,000: AFP tally

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1630 IST on FridayA total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- th...

Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB seeks damage control

Euro zone government bond yields rose again on Friday after Thursdays selloff, when the European Central Bank disappointed markets with its measures to contain the effects of the coronavirus. Italian yields briefly rose to their highest sin...

Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

The Delhi government has stopped all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid novel coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Sis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020