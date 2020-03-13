Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catholics rail against "Christ in quarantine" church closures in Rome

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:55 IST
Catholics rail against "Christ in quarantine" church closures in Rome

Catholics criticised a cardinal's order to close churches in Rome on Friday to help contain the spread of coronavirus and Pope Francis cautioned against "drastic measures".

Some took to social media to rail against the move by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, accusing him of caving in to the government. One said the move had put "Christ in quarantine". Catholic bishops around the world were deciding how to deal with the pandemic in their own dioceses and what guidance they should give to the 1.3 billion-member Church in places from Little Rock to Lyon.

"Drastic measures are not always good," the pope said in improvised remarks at the start of his morning Mass, which has been streamed on the internet and televised live without outside participants in order to limit gatherings of people. Francis prayed that God give pastors "the strength and even the capacity to choose the best means to help" those suffering from the pandemic "so that they can provide measures that do not leave the holy faithful people of God alone".

On Thursday, De Donatis, the pope's vicar for the Rome archdiocese, ordered the more than 900 Catholic churches under his jurisdiction closed until April 3. Previously, only Masses had been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Individual bishops can decide whether to keep their churches open or closed and many are open in parts of Italy.

The pope is bishop of Rome and the cardinal is his administrative vicar. It was not clear if De Donatis had sought the pope's approval for the move. The Italian government on Wednesday closed virtually every commercial activity in the country apart from pharmacies, food shops and other stores selling essential goods and services.

Customers must enter a few at a time, keep a safe distance from each other and wear surgical masks in some cases. Critics say being allowed to pray in a church, albeit with precautions similar to those imposed on stores, should be seen as an essential service.

"My heart is in pieces," Father Maurizio Mirilli, a pastor of a Rome parish said on Twitter. "I have to close everything, even the church ... I feel like a father whose children have been snatched from him." "Churches closed in the capital of Christianity is a wound that will be hard for us to forget," tweeted Gaetano Strano. "The Church is independent from the state and was not obliged to adhere to government norms." (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

EU to launch 37 bln euro coronavirus investment initiative

The European Union will launch a 37 billion euro investment initiative as part of a package of measures to cushion the blocs economies from the impact of coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.Other s...

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.An end of Ma...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru from

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held here from March 15 to 17. The confluence this time would see participation of around 1,500 elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020