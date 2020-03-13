UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response -spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday regarding the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said.
He added that planning staff from the Ministry of Defence would help local authorities work out how to support public services so they can deal with the outbreak.
