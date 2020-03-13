Spain to declare state of emergency over coronavirus - La Sexta TV

Spain's government will on Friday declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, La Sexta television said.

The so-called "state of alert" that La Sexta said the government would announce is the first of three stages of a state of emergency.

It lasts 15 days and would allow the government to take wide-ranging measures including confining people or ordering evacuations.

