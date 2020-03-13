Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:44 IST
Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccer's governing bodies said. "Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4," the Premier League, Football Association (FA), EFL and WSL said in a joint statement.

The decision was taken after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. Everton had announced that their entire team was in self-isolation but later clarified that just one player was in that situation. "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority." The Premier League said it aims to reschedule the affected fixtures but is unsure when action will be able to resume.

Christian Purslow, chief executive of Premier League club Aston Villa, said after the meeting that he backed the decision to suspend the league, but added it was unclear if games would resume on April 4. The Football Association said England's friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31 respectively will not take place.

The men's and women's FA Cup competitions have also been suspended. The EFL, which administers the three professional divisions below the Premier League, with 72 clubs, said in a statement that the situation will be kept under "constant review".

"This action... has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus," the EFL said. The British government has not banned large public gatherings at this stage in its response to the crisis, but the EFL said it was the right moment to activate its own plans.

"Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis," it said. "This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak."

The U.K. government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance had questioned on Thursday the impact of cancelling sporting and large public events. He said it was "eye-catching" to order the cancellation of mass gatherings such as sports events, but that the chances of contracting the disease at games was limited.

He told the BBC: "Mass gatherings do have some impact, it is not that they don't do anything if you stop them. But they are very much more minor than the other ones. "The most likely place you are going to get an infection from is a family member, a friend, someone very close in a small space, not in the big space," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Shut schools, colleges in Jharkhand: Marandi to Soren

BJP leader Babulal Marandi onFriday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut alleducational institutions in the state in wake of thecoronavirus outbreak in the countryReferring to Bihar which announced a similarshutdown, Marandi said schoo...

Coronavirus: HC says visit courts only if necessary

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked lawyers and litigants in Maharashtra to come to courts only if it is necessary. A ciruclar issued by the High Courts Registrar General said that litigants, public an...

Soccer suspended and shoppers fill trolleys as coronavirus bites in Britain

British shoppers stripped some supermarkets of pasta, toilet paper and canned food on Friday and major soccer matches were suspended just hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted imposing stringent measures to contain the coronavir...

Opening Day not expected until May

Major League Baseball is not expected to resume for six weeks, ESPNs Jeff Passan reported Friday. The expectation at this point among almost everybody is that were not going to see baseball until May, said Passan, a guest on ESPNs Get Up st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020