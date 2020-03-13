Left Menu
J&J sees high demand for consumer products as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:45 IST
Representative image

Johnson & Johnson is seeing a spike in demand for its consumer products in some markets, the company said on Thursday, as the rapid spread of coronavirus around the world prompts people to stock up on essentials.

The company, which makes Tylenol over-the-counter pain killer and Listerine mouth wash, did not identify the products that were in demand but said it was meeting the surge in a "controlled manner". J&J also said it was taking all possible measures to maximize the availability of these products.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China last year, has spread to more than 100 countries and killed nearly 5,000 people worldwide, sparking a rush for everyday items ranging from toilet paper to packaged foods. Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and supermarket chain Kroger Co on Thursday placed purchase limits to stabilize inventory.

Kroger placed a limit on the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order, while Walgreens said it was limiting disinfectant wipes and cleaners, face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers and gloves to four each per customer. J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for additional details.

The company also said majority of its global medical device manufacturing was running at or near normal capacity, and that it does not expect the outbreak to cause any disruptions to its supply of medicines. J&J said it had business continuity plans in place across its global supply chain network, including maintaining inventory at distribution centers away from high-risk areas and said it was monitoring demand and supply levels.

