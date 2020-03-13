Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organisers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:13 IST
Cycling-Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organisers
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Giro d'Italia, which was due to start in Budapest, has been postponed after the Hungarian government's move to declare a state of emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, race organisers RCS Sport said on Friday. Cycling's first Grand Tour of the season was scheduled to start on May 9 in the Hungarian capital -- the first time the prestigious race was to depart from eastern Europe.

"The organising committee of the Giro d'Italia's Hungarian stages declared the Giro's start could not be held in Hungary at the originally scheduled time," a statement said. "All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time."

As well as the opening time trial through Budapest's historic centre, two more stages were scheduled in Hungary before the race swung back to Italy. In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Hungary has prohibited the organisation of mass events.

No revised start date or location for the race has been announced, with a decision not expected before April 3. Italy is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 1,000 people in the country and prompted the government into restricting movement until at least April 3.

"The new date will be announced no earlier than 3 April when the provisions of the D.P.C.M. (Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic) of 4 March 2020 will end, and only after having consulted with the appropriate representatives of the Italian Government, local and territorial authorities and Italian and international sports institutions," the statement added. All sporting events have been suspended in Italy, including the Serie A soccer league, because of the coronavirus outbreak and cycling has been hit especially hard.

Already the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico races have been cancelled. Giro race director Mauro Vegni was quoted by Cycling Weekly as saying: "We are waiting for the end of this month to understand what will happen.

"In my opinion there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all activities. It is a complicated moment." Earlier this week the president of cycling's governing body the UCI, David Lappartient, said it would be a "disaster" for the sport if the Giro or Tour de France were cancelled.

The Tour de France is due to begin on June 27 in Nice. On Friday the Paris-Nice race was shortened by a stage with the final stage to Nice on Sunday being cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys completes acquisition of Simplus

IT major Infosys on Friday said it has completed acquisition of Simplus, one of the fastest growing Salesforce Platinum Partners in the US and Australia. In February, Infosys had announced that it will acquire Simplus in an up to USD 250 mi...

Indian team in Male to help Maldivian authorities tackle coronavirus

A 14-member Indian composite medical relief team arrived here on Friday to support the Maldivian health authorities in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Chinas Wuhan, India had evacuated nine ...

Pakistan says to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

Pakistans interior ministry said Friday it will close the countrys border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirusThe closure of the porous frontier will begin March 16 for an initial period of two weeks... i...

Swiss set up $10.5 billion virus aid package, close schools

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.52 billionavailable in immediate assistance to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Friday.It will also impose checks on all borders and close scho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020