Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:22 IST
Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday. The world's most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on Sept. 14, generally draws over 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners.

The Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Rotterdam marathons have all been postponed or canceled, as have the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland. The Tokyo Marathon went ahead on March 1 with elite runners only. The London Marathon is currently still on for April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Cong indulging in vote bank, appeasement politics: Nadda

Accusing the Congress and its alliance partners of only indulging in vote bank and appeasement politics, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said for his party national interest was of utmost importance. Noting that for some people in India, ...

Fears for Bangladesh journalist missing after defamation charges

The family of a leading Bangladesh photojournalist and newspaper editor said Friday they believe he has been abducted. Shafiqul Islam Kazal went missing on Tuesday, a day after defamation charges were lodged against him by an influential ru...

Govt notifies hand sanitizers, surgical masks, gloves as essential commodities

The government on Friday declared face masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities for the next 100 days as it stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check spread of coronavirus disease...

Cabinet discusses AGR issue

The Union Cabinet on Friday is believed to have discussed statutory dues payment by telecom companies and the Supreme Court is likely to be appraised at the next date of hearing. The Supreme Court had last month asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020