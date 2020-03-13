Hong Kong says travellers from European Schengen countries to undergo quarantine
Hong Kong will from March 17 require travellers from countries in Europe's Schengen border-free travel zone to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, its government said on Friday.
It also issued a red outbound travel alert on European countries, urging the public planning to travel to those countries to adjust their plans and avoid non-essential trips.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.