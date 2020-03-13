Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula One aims to rev up virus-hit season in May

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:43 IST
Motor racing-Formula One aims to rev up virus-hit season in May

Formula One plans to start its coronavirus-ravaged season in May after cancelling this weekend's opener in Australia and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

Formula One and the governing FIA said on Friday they expected to begin the championship in Europe at the end of May, subject to regular review. "The global situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and its right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions," Formula One chairman Chase Carey said.

An end of May date would rule out the Dutch and Spanish races currently scheduled for May 3 and 10 in Zandvoort and Barcelona. Monaco, a glamorous highlight of the motor racing calendar, is round seven on May 24.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park on Friday. That was followed by the postponement of Bahrain's March 22 race, already scheduled to be run without spectators under floodlights at the Sakhir circuit, and the debut of Vietnam in Hanoi on April 5.

Formula One had already postponed the April 19 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. McLaren announced on Thursday they would not be racing in Australia after an employee tested positive for the virus and champions Mercedes then called for a cancellation.

That in turn made Bahrain's postponement inevitable, with some team members in quarantine. EXTENDED BREAK

The prospect of an extended break was mooted by Formula One even before the latest announcements. "Maybe we take a hiatus, we take a pause," Formula One motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told Sky Sports television in Melbourne.

"And we use that opportunity to say 'right, for this time at the beginning of the year we won't have any races. We'll look at relocating those races later in the year. "And I think by freeing up the August break we give ourselves several weekends when we could have a race and I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year. It will look different."

The break runs from the Aug. 2 Hungarian Grand Prix to Belgium on Aug. 30. There is some scope to squeeze races into weekends later in the year, with a gap between Brazil and the Abu Dhabi season-ender in November that could be stretched further if the final race is pushed into December.

Any race cancellation is a major concern for teams, whose budgets depend on a share of the sport's revenues, and Formula One's U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media. "The teams survive on their funding from races. So this will have an impact on the teams' budgets for the future," said Brawn.

"It will have an impact on our economics as a company. Each race you lose, then it has an impact." Formula One's 2020 calendar was supposed to be a record 22 races, with Vietnam and the Netherlands coming in and Germany departing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Oman to suspend tourism visas from March 15 for 30 days -coronavirus committee

Oman will suspend the issuance of tourist visas from March 15 for a period of 30 days and will not allow cruise ships to dock at the sultanates ports during this period, the foreign ministry said on Twitter, citing an ad hoc government comm...

Ex-soccer star hopes to score big in French local elections

Vikash Dhorasoo is not your usual candidate for a local election in France, but the ex-French soccer international hopes to send a message that politics can be done differently as he campaigns to become the mayor of one of Paris more divers...

Greek organisers scrap Olympic torch relay because of crowds

Greeces Olympic Committee on Friday said it was cancelling the rest of the torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games on Greek soil as large crowds had turned out despite coronavirus warnings. The rest of the torch relay on Greek soil has been ca...

Cong indulging in vote bank, appeasement politics: Nadda

Accusing the Congress and its alliance partners of only indulging in vote bank and appeasement politics, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said for his party national interest was of utmost importance. Noting that for some people in India, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020