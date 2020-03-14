IMF advises staff to work from home after coronavirus case at headquarters
The International Monetary Fund on Friday advised all staff at its Washington, D.C., headquarters to work from home until further notice after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, an IMF spokesman said.
The fund said it also has suspended all mission travel to European countries designated as Level 3 community spread areas by the Centers for Disease Control, but it "remains fully operational and stands ready to serve its members."
