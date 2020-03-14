Soccer-German, French clubs report coronavirus infections

German top-flight club Paderborn said central defender Luca Kilian has tested positive for the new coronavirus while French second division side Troyes confirmed two players had also been infected.

The positive tests were disclosed hours after authorities in both countries suspended their top football competitions as part of measures to contain the coronavirus. Kilian, 20, had been sidelined due to injury for a number of weeks but his infection meant the whole club would be tested on Saturday, Paderborn said.

"We will do everything we can to keep the illness contained and to provide our players and employees with the best possible medical care and support," said the Bundesliga club's managing director Martin Przondziono. Paderborn added that manager Steffen Baumgart had tested negative for the virus.

Troyes said one senior unnamed player and another from their academy had tested positive. "The two players were immediately placed in isolation in their homes. The whole club also remains under medical supervision," Troyes said on their website.

French media reported Troyes striker Suk Hyun-jun, a South Korea international, was one of the positive tests. Suk had been a doubt for Friday's scheduled game against Ligue 2 rivals Le Mans because he did not "feel very well", French media reported, citing manager Laurent Battles.

In Italy on Friday, Sampdoria said four more of their players had tested positive, bringing the total to five. Seven players have now tested positive for the virus in the top-flight Serie A, with Fiorentina and Juventus also recording infections.

Italy is battling a major outbreak, with more than 17,000 cases confirmed and over 1,200 deaths from the virus. France and Germany have recorded over 3,000 infections.

In England, where the top-flight Premier League and lower-tier competitions have been suspended, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.

