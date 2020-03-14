Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-German, French clubs report coronavirus infections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 10:39 IST
Soccer-German, French clubs report coronavirus infections
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

German top-flight club Paderborn said central defender Luca Kilian has tested positive for the new coronavirus while French second division side Troyes confirmed two players had also been infected.

The positive tests were disclosed hours after authorities in both countries suspended their top football competitions as part of measures to contain the coronavirus. Kilian, 20, had been sidelined due to injury for a number of weeks but his infection meant the whole club would be tested on Saturday, Paderborn said.

"We will do everything we can to keep the illness contained and to provide our players and employees with the best possible medical care and support," said the Bundesliga club's managing director Martin Przondziono. Paderborn added that manager Steffen Baumgart had tested negative for the virus.

Troyes said one senior unnamed player and another from their academy had tested positive. "The two players were immediately placed in isolation in their homes. The whole club also remains under medical supervision," Troyes said on their website.

French media reported Troyes striker Suk Hyun-jun, a South Korea international, was one of the positive tests. Suk had been a doubt for Friday's scheduled game against Ligue 2 rivals Le Mans because he did not "feel very well", French media reported, citing manager Laurent Battles.

In Italy on Friday, Sampdoria said four more of their players had tested positive, bringing the total to five. Seven players have now tested positive for the virus in the top-flight Serie A, with Fiorentina and Juventus also recording infections.

Italy is battling a major outbreak, with more than 17,000 cases confirmed and over 1,200 deaths from the virus. France and Germany have recorded over 3,000 infections.

In England, where the top-flight Premier League and lower-tier competitions have been suspended, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturda...

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ah...

Cricket-Australia-NZ tours postponed due to virus travel clampdown

Australia and New Zealands limited overs tours have been postponed in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacin...

U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus

The U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department civilians, and families in a move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the military. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020