Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry
Rwanda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
He had no symptoms on arrival but presented himself to a health facility on March 13, the ministry said. Rwanda is the 19th African nation to report the presence of coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rwanda
- East African
- Indian
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Rwanda plans to expand its national carrier RwandAir
Rwanda government bans mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak
Rwanda keeping coronavirus at bay with campaign of public handwashing
Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry
Uganda accuses ex-general of seeking Rwandan support to remove Museveni