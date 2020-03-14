Seville suspends Easter processions over coronavirus concerns - Mayor

The mayor of the southern Spanish city of Seville said on Saturday Holy Week processions would be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I want to communicate the most difficult decision I have taken in my five years as mayor, the suspension of the Holy Week processions 2020," Seville mayor Juan Espadas Cejas wrote on Twitter.

