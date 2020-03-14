Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo health authorities stumble with first coronavirus case confusion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:33 IST
Congo health authorities stumble with first coronavirus case confusion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

When Congo announced its first coronavirus case, all the details from the health ministry about the patient were wrong, drawing a rebuke from the president and highlighting the challenges the huge African country will face if the virus spreads.

Concerns about Africa's ability to cope with an outbreak which has spread across on the continent are magnified in a country like Democratic Republic of Congo, where a creaking health system, a deficit of trust in public institutions, decades of poor governance, corruption and conflict can offer fertile ground for rumor and speculation. The confusion surrounding its first coronavirus case was a misstep by a government that has worked hard to combat misinformation during the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

A health ministry spokeswoman initially told reporters on Tuesday that the patient was Belgian, had been detected at the airport and was in quarantine in Kinshasa's Kinkole suburb. The patient was, in fact, a Congolese citizen returning from France had contacted the health services two days after his arrival in Congo and was quarantined in the N'djili neighborhood, the ministry later said.

Concern over the virus caused doctors and patients at the hospital where the patient was quarantined to leave the facility. "On the same day and at the same place, I was due to have my operation, the first case of the coronavirus was transferred here," said Emmanuel Akangwa. "The doctors said they would not work because they were scared."

At a cabinet meeting on Friday, President Felix Tshisekedi said the health ministry had acted in an "appalling and mediocre" way, according to three ministers speaking on condition of anonymity. Health Minister Eteni Longondo deplored "the panic that overcame the population following an inappropriate communication" but insisted authorities were ready to handle the outbreak, according to a summary of the meeting.

The ministry did not respond to a request for further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy. The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try ...

Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali said on Saturday. Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went m...

Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspended all fixtures at an emergen...

England's Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players minds were elsewhere. A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020