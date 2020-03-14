Left Menu
Bailout of Air France-KLM not being considered the table at this stage - French official

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 18:22 IST
A bailout of Air France-KLM is not being considered at this stage, a French finance ministry official said on Saturday.

The official was responding to a report in Les Echos newspaper saying the French government was considering injecting capital into the airline as it grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus.

Air France-KLM could not immediately be reached for comment.

