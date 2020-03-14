Bailout of Air France-KLM not being considered the table at this stage - French official

A bailout of Air France-KLM is not being considered at this stage, a French finance ministry official said on Saturday.

The official was responding to a report in Les Echos newspaper saying the French government was considering injecting capital into the airline as it grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus.

Air France-KLM could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

