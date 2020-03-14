Trump says he's attending meetings on COVID-19 at White House
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is attending White House meetings on Saturday on the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the coronavirus and would issue a "full report later."
Trump issued his statement on Twitter and in a second tweet called for "SOCIAL DISTANCING."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
