Turkey says air, land travel halted to and from Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev agreed in a phone call on Saturday to temporarily halt air and land travel between the two countries, excluding cargo, Turkey's communications directorate said.

It said the move was within the framework of measures being taken to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

