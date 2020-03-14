Coronavirus: 2 admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

Two people were on Saturday admitted in the Nashik civil hospital for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, health officials said. One of them is a 41-year-old man from here who had gone to Bangladesh on March 8 and returned to India on March 13, while the other was a 33-year-old man who had visited South Africa between January 9 and March 13, they said.

"With this, the number of people admitted for suspected exposure to the virus stands at four. Six people, whose samples tested negative, have been discharged," an official said. Apart from the ones admitted on Saturday, the other two in isolation are a 61-year-old man who had gone to Dubai on February 11 and returned to India on February 16, and a 34 -year-old man who went to Dubai on February 29 and returned on March 1, he said.

"Their sample reports are awaited," he added..

