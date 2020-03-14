Coronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy, the Italian region that has been worst affected by the crisis, rose to 966 on Saturday, an increase of 76 from the previous day, Giulio Gallera, the region's senior health official said.

The number of new cases rose by 1,865 to 11,685, he told a news conference.

The latest national death toll is due to be released later in the day. On Friday, the Italy-wide tally stood at 1,266.

