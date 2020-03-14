Left Menu
75-yr-old Bihar man with symptoms of coronavirus hospitalised

  Patna
  14-03-2020
A 75-year-old man with symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to the isolation ward of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), an official said on Saturday. The man had been on pilgrimage for 18 days during which he visited several places across the country, DMCH Superintendent Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad told reporters.

He developed cough and cold after returning home in a village in Darbhanga district three days ago, Prasad said adding that his blood samples will be sent for tests. No coronavirus case has been confirmed in Bihar so far. Till Friday, 142 patients with COVID-19 symptoms have been kept under observation, out of whom 73 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been invoked in districts of Muzaffarpur and Sheohar till March 31, as a precautionary measure to dissuade mass gatherings. The state government has decided to close all educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema theatres, parks, museums, and zoo till March 31..

