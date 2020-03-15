3 family members of COVID-19 casualty test negative

Three out of four family members of the elderly man who died of novel coronavirus have tested negative, while the result of the fourth member will be out by Sunday evening, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said. "Among the four persons whose medical tests were done, three have tested negative while the report of the fourth person will arrive tomorrow evening," Sriramulu tweeted on Saturday.

The minister asked the people of Kalaburagi not to be scared of any report as the government was taking all precautionary measures. The 76-year-old man, the first in India to die of novel coronavirus pandemic, had returned from Saudi Arabia last month, but had shown no signs of it. However, he developed symptoms only recently and died on Thursday. PTI GMS HMB.

