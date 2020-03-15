Seychelles confirms two coronavirus cases -health commissioner
The Seychelles confirmed two coronavirus cases on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement. Two citizens of the Indian Ocean archipelago who arrived from Italy tested positive on the island of Perseverance, the ministry of health said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
