Lithuania to close border to foreigners

Lithuania will close its borders to nearly all foreigners from midnight on Monday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

In a statement, it also said Lithuanian citizens were banned from leaving the country, except for business trips. The ban, which has exceptions for truck drivers, diplomats and people passing through the country on their way home, will be in force until March 30.

