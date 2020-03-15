Spain's opposition leader Casado says government was too slow to react on coronavirus

Spain's main opposition leader Pablo Casado on Saturday said the government was too slow to react to limit the impact and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

His comments came minutes after Prime Minister Pedro said the government would put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

