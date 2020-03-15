Libya's Tripoli govt declares emergency, shuts down ports, airports

Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus and will close all air and sea ports from Monday, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Saturday.

Serraj also said, in a broadcast address, that his internationally recognised government had earmarked 500 million Libyan dinars ($360.54 million)to combat the disease if it reached Libya, though no cases had been confirmed so far. Libya, split for years between rival governments that have been fighting a war for nearly a year, lacks adequate isolation and other facilities to combat the virus, the head of its disease control centre told Reuters on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3868 Libyan dinars) (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.