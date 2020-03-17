Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan truce would aid war on coronavirus, say western, Arab nations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 19:56 IST
Libyan truce would aid war on coronavirus, say western, Arab nations

Western and Arab countries in a statement on Tuesday urged Libya's warring factions to stop fighting to allow the country's authorities to respond to the threat posed by the coronavirus. Although Libya has yet to record any confirmed cases, the World Health Organisation representative in Tripoli has warned of the great risks faced if the virus spreads in a country fragmented by conflict.

For the last year, the eastern-based Libyan National Army under Khalifa Haftar has been waging a military campaign to capture Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord. The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia while the GNA is supported by Turkey. In recent weeks numerous rounds of bombardment have targeted GNA-held areas around Tripoli including around its last functioning airport.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, both the Tripoli and Benghazi administrations have pledged money to local health services and closed ports and airports. A joint statement on Tuesday from Algeria, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United States, the European Union, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates said a truce would help efforts to tackle the virus.

"We strongly support the efforts of Libyan health authorities across the country as they come together in a spirit of national cohesion and urge them to take all necessary measures to support the health and well-being of all Libyans," the statement said. "A truce would also enable combatants to return home to provide care for relatives who may be at higher risk," it added. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi orders impounding of over Rs 2 cr in insider trading case

Market regulator Sebi has ordered impounding of alleged gains of over Rs 2 crore made from Fourth Dimension Solutions and its managing director Amalendu Mukherjee in an insider trading case. Sebi had conducted a probe in the scrip of Ricoh ...

Austria's RBI says one employee at HQ infected with coronavirus

Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International RBI said on Wednesday that one of its staff in Vienna had tested positive for coronavirus.The employee, whose test result has been known since the weekend, is staying at home, and co-workers hav...

Soccer-Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service NHS to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesda...

337 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, believed to be in Pak's custody: Govt

A total of 337 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, are believed to be in Pakistans custody, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha. The neighbouring country has acknowledged the custody ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020