Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK unveils $400 billion of loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:49 IST
FACTBOX-UK unveils $400 billion of loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites

Britain on Tuesday unveiled 330 billion pounds ($399 billion) of loan guarantees, the biggest British rescue plan since the 2008 financial crisis, to give a lifeline to businesses constricted by the accelerating coronavirus outbreak. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the world was facing an emergency but the British government would do whatever it took to support the economy.

Following are the main measures announced by Sunak: * Business support: An additional 330 billion pounds ($399 billion) of guarantees to business, worth 15 percent of GDP. If demand is greater than that the government will provide as much capacity as required. The scheme will be up and running by next week.

"I will go further and provide as much capacity as required, I said whatever it takes and I meant it," Sunak said. * Companies: The support will be delivered by two main schemes. The first will be a new lending facility to purchase debt known as commercial paper issued by companies hit by the coronavirus.

The second for smaller and medium sized businesses will be an extension of the new business interruption scheme announced last week with loans up to 5 million pounds. * Transport: Sunak said specific government help for airlines and airports would be discussed in the coming days.

"Some sectors are facing particularly acute challenges," he said. "In the coming days, my colleague the Secretary of State for Transport and I will discuss a potential support package specifically for airlines and airports." * Hospitality and leisure: Sunak scrapped business rates for all companies in the hospitality sector and said for smaller businesses there would be cash grants of 25,000 pounds.

"I am also extending today the business rates holiday to all businesses in those sectors irrespective of their rateable value that means every single shop, pub, theatre, music venue, restaurant and other business in the retail, hospitality, sector," he said. * Mortgage holiday: Britain's banks should show flexibility to borrowers affected by the coronavirus, Sunak said, adding that a three-month mortgage grace period for homeowners in difficulty was just a first step.

"We have had extensive discussions with the banks, who understand the situation that people are in and will, they have assured me, provide flexibility to those people in those circumstances, and understanding," Sunak said. *Jobs: Sunak said the package of direct support to businesses through tax cuts and cash grants would be worth 20 billion pounds this financial year.

Sunak said he would go further to support jobs and incomes in the coming days. "In particular, I will work with trade unions and business groups to urgently develop new forms of employment support to help protect people’s jobs and incomes through this period," he said.

($1 = 0.8277 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder. Th...

J-K economy has collapsed due to restrictions imposed since

Targeting the government over restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August last year, the Congress on Wednesday said the economy of the region has collapsed due to the measures and demanded immediate release of former chief minist...

Self-assessment of dues by Airtel, VIL, Tatas Rs 82,300 crore short of DoT's AGR math

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Groups self-assessment of dues to the government are a whopping Rs 82,300 crore short of what the telecom department calculated after the Supreme Courts ruling on AGR. The apex court on Wednesday lashed...

Norway PM's office to host airlines meeting Wed -union

The Norwegian prime ministers office will host a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation of the countrys airline industry, labor union Parat said. The office of Prime Minister Erna Solberg declined to comment when contacted by Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020