Venezuela requests $5 bln in financing from IMF to tackle coronavirus -letter

Venezuela's government has made a formal request to the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion in financing to strengthen the country's health system to tackle the coronavirus, according to a letter by the foreign ministry.

The letter, published on Twitter and dated March 15, was addressed to IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva.

