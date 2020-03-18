France reports 27 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 175
French health authorities reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 175 or an increase of around 18%, as the country entered its first day of lockdown to try and contain the outbreak.
During a press conference without any physical presence of journalists, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 7,730, up from 6,633 on Monday, which is a rise of 16.5% in 24 hours. Salomon said 699 people were in a serious condition, needing life support.
