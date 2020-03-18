San Salvador airport to be closed to passengers, president says

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, San Salvador's international airport will close for passenger traffic on the stroke of midnight and remain open only for humanitarian flights and cargo, President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, Bukele said the airport would remain closed for the next two weeks. That period could be extended depending on how the coronavirus outbreak develops.

