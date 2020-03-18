Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confined by coronavirus, Spain's self-employed fear worst is yet to come

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:45 IST
Confined by coronavirus, Spain's self-employed fear worst is yet to come

Homebound for at least the next two weeks under a state of emergency, Spain's self-employed workers fear the economic damage coming from coronavirus will deprive them of work and customers for much longer, plunging them into debt.

There are 3.2 million self-employed people in the country. Lacking permanent contracts, such workers have long complained of being left behind in terms of social protection. With 11,178 coronavirus cases and 491 dead, Spain is Europe's second worst-hit country by the epidemic after Italy.

"The uncertainty we face now as autonomous workers is enormous," said Raquel Las Heras, who runs a lottery and betting booth in Albacete in Spain's south-east, told Reuters on Tuesday. "After this (lockdown), what happens?" The government on Tuesday announced a package of measures worth 200 billion euros ($220 billion) to support companies and employees, providing autonomous workers with a one-off cash injection and, along with other workers, temporarily exempting them from social security contributions.

"Autonomous workers now have a little oxygen," said Maria Jose Landaburu, president of the UTAE, Spain's national union for self-employed workers. "But the state must take more measures ... because the end of the tunnel is still far away." For 37-year-old taxi driver Nacho Castillo Jimenez, the consequences of his forced inactivity frighten him more than the disease itself.

"When we begin to work again we will find ourselves without money, indebted, behind on bills, fearful - and not spending a penny more than on the absolute necessities like food, light, water and gas," Castillo Jimenez said. Over 100,000 workers across Spain have been laid off due to the coronavirus, and the total number could reach 1 million, the head of one of Spain's largest unions said on Tuesday.

Jaime Camblor, a painter-decorator from Gijon, Asturias, worries that any prolongation of the state of emergency will wreak lasting damage along the social chain as autonomous workers struggle to pay bills. "The rent for this month, I can pay," said Camblor, 37. "But not next month. And if we can't pay rent then that means someone else won't be getting monthly income." ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting and writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette; additional reporting by Inti Landauro and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andrei Khalip, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At Saudi music festival, Iran rivalry takes the stage

Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...

Delhi Police held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protesters to end stir: Govt

The government on Wednesday said several meetings have been held by the Delhi Police at different levels with various stakeholders, including Aman Committees, resident welfare associations, to end the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh. Union...

Nirbhaya case: Court issues notice to Tihar authorities, police on four convicts' plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty.

Nirbhaya case Court issues notice to Tihar authorities, police on four convicts plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty....

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were among those due to play Glast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020