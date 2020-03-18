NBA-Four players for Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus-ESPN

Four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

Three of the players were asymptomatic while one was showing symptoms of the rapidly spreading virus, the network reported, days after the Utah Jazz reported that two of their players had also tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.