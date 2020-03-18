Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambev turns Brazil beer brewery into sanitizer plant to help coronavirus fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:44 IST
Ambev turns Brazil beer brewery into sanitizer plant to help coronavirus fight

With alcohol gel supplies increasingly stretched, Ambev SA said on Tuesday it will use one of its Brazil beer breweries to produce half a million sanitizer bottles for public hospitals to fight the spread of coronavirus. Ambev SA, the local subsidiary of Anheuser Busch InBev , said in a statement that it plans to deliver 5,000 sanitizer gel bottles to every public hospital in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, where most of the country's coronavirus cases are concentrated.

"Demand for alcohol-based sanitizer gel has continued to increase in recent days and there is already a shortage on the market," Ambev, Latin America's biggest brewer, said in a statement on Tuesday. The move is part of global trend of private sector firms stepping up to help in the battle against COVID-19, which has decimated markets and pushed governments to take extreme measures to try and control the outbreak.

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide shortage across France as the coronavirus rapidly spreads. Ambev said the 500,000 units will be packaged in bottles like the ones used for soft drinks, and the alcohol will come from the production of its Brahma local beer and other brands at one of its breweries in Rio de Janeiro state.

Brazil on Tuesday reported its first confirmed death from the coronavirus outbreak, a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension. Tests were underway on four other possible COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil has 291 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 234 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No period in J-K during militancy as peaceful as it is

Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit region than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified. Intervening during a discussi...

BJP's Indu Goswami elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh

Former state president of the BJPs Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami was on Wednesday elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. Goswami, 52, was declared as elected unopposed by Himachal Pradesh Assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma. She ha...

Portugal announces 9.2 billion euros of coronavirus aid

Portugals government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion-euro package to support workers and provide liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The package is worth 4.3 of GDP and consists of 5.2 billion in fiscal stimul...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second-largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020