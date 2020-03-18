Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN urges parents to have open discussion to help children cope coronavirus

The UN Children’s’ Fund suggests inviting your child to talk about the issue to assess how much they know and follow their lead. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 07:16 IST
UN urges parents to have open discussion to help children cope coronavirus
UNICEF offered tips on how to engage your child in a meaningful discussion on this daunting issue. Image Credit: Pixabay

As many adults are overwhelmed and anxious about the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations shines a light on how children may be feeling and urged parents to have open, supportive discussions to help them cope.

Amidst a deluge of information and with more and more people being confined to their homes, it is not surprising that children are also feeling anxious.

And although they might find it difficult to understand what they are seeing online or on television, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) points out that "they can be particularly vulnerable to feelings of anxiety, stress, and sadness".

UNICEF offered tips on how to engage your child in a meaningful discussion on this daunting issue.

Open-ended questions

The UN Children's' Fund suggests inviting your child to talk about the issue to assess how much they know and follow their lead.

"If they are particularly young and haven't already heard about the outbreak, you may not need to raise the issue – just take the chance to remind them about good hygiene practices without introducing new fears," UNICEF said.

"Drawing, stories, and other activities may help to open up a discussion", they recommend, adding not to minimize or avoid their concerns. "Be sure to acknowledge their feelings and assure them that it's natural to feel scared about these things".

Child-friend honesty

While children have a right to truthful information about what is going on, adults have a responsibility to protect them safe from distress.

"Use age-appropriate language, watch their reactions, and be sensitive to their level of anxiety", advocates UNICEF. And if you can't answer their questions, "don't guess", but tap into websites like UNICEF and the World Health Organization for guidance.

Teaching protection

One of the best ways to keep children safe from COVID-19 and other diseases is to simply encourage regular handwashing.

It needn't be a scary conversation and can even be made fun with sing along with The Wiggles or follow this dance.

Show children how to cover a cough or a sneeze with their elbow and ask them to tell you if they start to feel like they have a fever or difficulty breathing.

Reassure

As children see upsetting images on TV or online, they may believe they are in imminent danger.

To help them cope, make opportunities to play and relax, when possible.

"Keep regular routines and schedules as much as possible, especially before they go to sleep, or help create new ones in a new environment", urges UNICEF.

If there is a local outbreak, tell your children that they are not likely to get sick and that lots of adults are working hard to keep your family safe.

Should they fall ill, explain that it is safer for them to stay home and even if it is hard, following the rules will help keep everyone safe.

Stemming stigma

It is important to check that your children are neither experiencing nor contributing to coronavirus bullying.

Explain that the illness has nothing to do with what someone looks like, where they are from or what language they speak and if they hear any name-calling or bullying, they should tell a trusted adult.

Spreading kindness

Because children know that people are helping each other with acts of kindness and generosity, UNICEF recommends sharing stories of health workers, scientists and young people, who are working to stop the outbreak.

"It can be a big comfort to know that compassionate people are taking action", the agency said.

Caring for yourself

Children will pick up on your response to the news, so taking care of yourself and exuding an in-control presence, will help your kids better cope.

"Make some time to do things that help you relax and recuperate", UNICEF underscored.

Close conversations with care

It's important to know that we're not leaving children in a state of distress, so when you wrap up your conversations, watch their body language to gauge their level of anxiety, such as if they are using their usual tone of voice and breathing naturally.

"Remind your children that they can have other difficult conversations with you at any time", concluded UNICEF. "Remind them that you care, you're listening and that you're available whenever they're feeling worried".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State ...

BJP's Jangra and Gautam, Cong's Hooda elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Two BJP nominees Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and one Congress aspirant Deepender Singh Hooda were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana on Wednesday. They have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha,...

Nirbhaya: Convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar, Police

The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking quashing of their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending. Additional Sessions...

Telecom shares crack; Vodafone Idea plunges 35 pc

Telecom shares came crashing on Wednesday, led by Vodafone Idea which plunged 35 per cent after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and telcos for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the AGR dues fixed by the apex court. Vodafone Id...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020