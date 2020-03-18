Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan urges calm as coronavirus cases surge, Sri Lanka stops flights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 12:38 IST
Pakistan urges calm as coronavirus cases surge, Sri Lanka stops flights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's prime minister has urged calm after its tally of coronavirus cases rose to 245 while Sri Lanka sealed itself off and shut its stock market on Wednesday, fuelling fears that South Asian countries are struggling to stem the pandemic. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Indian subcontinent rose overnight to 482 as authorities across the region imposed travel restrictions to block the fast-spreading disease that has infected nearly 200,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 8,000 people.

There are fears that inadequate health facilities will be overwhelmed in many parts of the poor, crowded region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a late Tuesday address to the nation, urged citizens to remain calm and not rush to get tested. "Even the U.S. doesn't have the resources to test everyone who comes," he said. "Only those with intense symptoms should go to the hospital."

"There is no need to worry. We will fight this as a nation. And God-willing, we will win this war," Khan said. His comments came amid a growing dispute in Pakistan between federal and provincial authorities with the latter struggling to secure sufficient coronavirus testing kits and blaming the federal government for failing to properly test and quarantine hundreds of Pakistanis who recently returned home across a land border with Iran.

Late on Tuesday, Pakistan said it would require all arriving air passengers to show they had tested negative for the disease. Land borders have already been shut. Pakistan's central bank cut its key interest rate by 75 bps to 12.50% on Tuesday, the first cut in four years, as the coronavirus roiled markets across the region.

Sri Lanka, which has recorded 43 coronavirus cases, said it would ban all incoming flights for two weeks from Wednesday to combat the spread of the virus. Officials also implemented price controls on lentils and sardines to ensure that no price gouging.

Sri Lanka also said its stock market would remain shut for the rest of the week as it attempts to minimize interactions and curb the disease. In India, where 147 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, authorities on Tuesday canceled nearly two dozen long-distance train services in a bid to curb the disease and also because of a fall in passenger numbers.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Asia:

Pakistan - 245

India - 147

Sri Lanka - 43

Afghanistan - 22

Maldives - 13

Bangladesh - 10

Nepal - 1

Bhutan - 1

TOTAL - 482

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections. Org...

Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur

All restaurants, bars, liquor shops and even paan thelas kiosks in Nagpur district would remain closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday. District Collector Ravindra Thakre said the order...

IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics as athletes voice virus concerns

Olympic chiefs acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging the Tokyo Olympics amid a backlash from athletes as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross were s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020