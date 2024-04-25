Left Menu

Iran's judiciary confirms rapper Toomaj Salehi death sentence

On Thursday the judiciary's media department confirmed Salehi's death sentence based on charges of "corruption on earth", adding that the verdict entitled the defendant to a sentence reduction due to "his expression of remorse and cooperation with authorities". Salehi has 20 days to appeal his sentence with the Supreme Court.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:53 IST
Iran's judiciary confirms rapper Toomaj Salehi death sentence
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's judiciary confirmed the death sentence of well-known Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi but added that he is entitled to a sentence reduction, state media reported on Thursday. Salehi's lawyer Amir Raisian told Sharq newspaper on Wednesday that an Iranian Revolutionary Court had sentenced his client to death for charges linked to Iran's 2022-2023 unrest.

Salehi was arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the nationwide protests, sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman arrested over wearing an "improper" hijab. On Thursday the judiciary's media department confirmed Salehi's death sentence based on charges of "corruption on earth", adding that the verdict entitled the defendant to a sentence reduction due to "his expression of remorse and cooperation with authorities".

Salehi has 20 days to appeal his sentence with the Supreme Court. If the sentence is upheld, the judiciary's amnesty commission would review his case to potentially commute his sentence, the judiciary media's department added. In 2023, Iran's Supreme Court had rejected Salehi's charges of "corruption on earth", a capital offence under Iran's Islamic laws. The ruling has not been enforced, however, in what Salehi's lawyer called "an unprecedented move" by the judiciary.

The hashtag #FreeToomaj has been trending on social media platforms such as X, with users calling for Salehi's immediate release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024