UK professor who swayed Covid-19 response is self isolating
A British professor who was in Downing Street this week after convincing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stiffen his response to the coronavirus outbreak has self-isolated after developing a persistent dry cough and a fever.
"Sigh. Developed a slightly dry but persistent cough yesterday and self-isolated even though I felt fine," said Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, "Then developed a high fever at 4 am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," he said on Twitter.
