Bulgaria's Kozloduy imposes curfew to fight coronavirus

  Sofia
  Updated: 18-03-2020 13:51 IST
The Bulgarian town of Kozloduy, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant, imposed a curfew on Wednesday as part of its efforts to prevent coronavirus from spreading. Kozloduy mayor Marinela Nikolova signed an order that bars residents and visitors from leaving their homes or accommodations from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Exceptions would be made for shift workers and those in need of emergency medical care, she said.

The Black Sea state's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 81 on Tuesday. It has banned all holiday trips to the country to contain the infection. "Every municipality has the autonomy to introduce additional measures during a state of emergency, and there is a strategic site in our territory, so we have to be strict and uncompromising," the mayor said.

The Kozloduy plant, by the river Danube on the border with Romania, has two 1,000 megawatt reactors that produce about one third of Bulgaria's electricity. On Tuesday, Bulgaria put its ski resort of Bansko under a two-week lockdown after three people there tested positive for coronavirus.

