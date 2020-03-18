Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways lays off about 200 Filipinos as coronavirus hits travel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:51 IST
Qatar Airways lays off about 200 Filipinos as coronavirus hits travel

Qatar Airways unexpectedly laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Qatar this week as the coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East airline to slash flights, Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello told Reuters on Wednesday. "Our labour attache is under strict instructions to determine what is the real cause of the decision of management to retrench them on the basis of redundancy," he told Reuters.

Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment. The layoffs were reported earlier by ABS-CBN. It said the Filipino employees, including engineers and maintenance staff, were laid off on Tuesday.

The report said other employees also lost their jobs, though did not provide further details. State-owned Qatar Airways had warned it would report its third consecutive loss this financial year, which ends this month, before the outbreak battered global travel demand.

It is one of the Middle East's biggest airlines and most of its traffic transits through its Doha hub. It does not operate domestic flights. Qatar has enforced strict entry requirements to stop the spread of the disease which has infected 442 people in the Gulf Arab state. All foreigners are banned from entering and the airline has cut flights to several destinations.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said $200 billion in government support could be needed worldwide to support airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan foreign minister to self-isolate for five days after China visit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he will self-isolate for five days after his recent trip to China as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has infected 249 people in...

ANALYSIS-From food to tech, coronavirus to spur urban planning rethink

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the planet will force city authorities and planners to more seriously consider factors such as population density, technology, food sec...

Asian Paints Announces Winners of Delhi Beautiful Homes 2020

A one-of-its-kind pageant crowns the Top 3 most beautiful homes in Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Asian Paints, leading paint and dcor major announced the winners of the much-loved contest, Delhi Beautiful Homes. Beautiful Homes i...

CoreStack announces USD 8.5 million Series A Financing

Chennai, Mar 18 PTI CoreStack, a Seattle-based enterprise cloud governance technology startup, on Wednesday announced USD 8.5 million Series A financing aimed at strengthening its research and development centre here. The Series A Financing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020