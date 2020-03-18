Left Menu
Gauteng family refuses to be quarantined after tested COVID-19 positive

The court order was granted around 1 am on Tuesday morning in favor of the department.

The department reiterated the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday that everyone needs to work together to fight this pandemic.  Image Credit: ANI

The Gauteng Health Department has pleaded with the public to cooperate with healthcare workers to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) after a family refused to be quarantined.

"We can confirm that there was a family that refused to be quarantined. The wife and daughter tested positive to the virus while the husband refused to be tested and left the hospital without swabs being taken," said the department in a statement on Tuesday.

In a bid to ensure compliance, the department approached the court on Monday night on an urgent basis in order to ensure that the department does not interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order.

"As a result, the matter was reported to SAPS to trace the family. We are pleased that the family was found around 12h30 this afternoon (Tuesday) and is currently being attended to at a designated health facility.

"We wish to commend the South African Police Service for swiftly attending to the matter."

The department reiterated the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday that everyone needs to work together to fight this pandemic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

