French army flies coronavirus patients to military hospital

The French army started evacuating critical coronavirus patients on Wednesday from eastern France to a military hospital in the southern city of Toulon to help ease the strain on hospitals that are struggling to cope with intensive care cases.

The military said six patients were being transferred on Airbus military plane equipped with intensive care facilities.

