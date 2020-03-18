Spain's foreign minister urges Spaniards overseas to avoid travel

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Wednesday urged Spaniards currently overseas to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking via a video news conference, Gonzalez Laya asked the 2.7 million Spaniards living abroad to respect the health recommendations of their countries of residence, and reassured foreign visitors to Spain that the government would help them return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.