Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa bans cruise ships with liner docked in port

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:21 IST
South Africa bans cruise ships with liner docked in port
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

South Africa banned all passenger vessels from its ports on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving tourists on a cruise ship docked in Cape Town in limbo following tests for possible COVID-19 cases on board.

The MV AidAmira's more than 1,700 passengers and crew have been unable to leave the ship since Monday, after a crew member on a cargo ship who shared a plane with six passengers on the liner showed symptoms of the coronavirus. Port authorities quarantined the Italian-flagged AidAmira while the six passengers were tested for coronavirus.

All those tests came back negative, South African Maritime Authority acting Chief Executive Sobantu Tilayi told a news conference. But maritime officials were still working out how to move the passengers off the liner safely and they would not be moved on Wednesday, he added.

The new maritime regulations that came into force on Wednesday prohibit all embarkations and disembarkations from passenger ships at the country's eight sea ports. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said no ships would be allowed to unload passengers until further notice but that cargo ships could come and go unhindered.

"In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships," Mbalula told reporters near Cape Town's cruise terminal, where the AidAmira was docked and some of its passengers were leaning over the rails. A shipping agent who did not want to be identified said two ships carrying passengers were waiting off Cape Town harbour and running low on fuel and supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China appoints new deputy party secretary in Shanghai

Chinas ruling Communist Party approved the appointment of Gong Zheng as a deputy party secretary for Shanghai, the citys government said on Thursday.Gong was previously deputy party secretary and governor in Shandong province.China last mon...

Kolkata Port to quarantine vessels arriving from COVID-19 hit countries

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all vessels arriving from the coronavirus- hit countries will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure before they get accepted by the Kolkata Port Trust including the Kolkata Dock System a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

World finance leaders tried to lift confidence with emergency measures to pour cash into panic-stricken markets on Thursday, as investors everywhere dumped assets, switching to dollars amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. DEATHS, INFEC...

US pledges USD 1.8 million assistance to Nepal to fight coronavirus

The US has pledged to provide USD 1.8 million to Nepal to prevent and combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus, but it is at risk due its location between China and India.Of the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020