France to consult Dutch over Air France support
The French government will consult with its Dutch counterpart before making any decision over support for Air France, the French subsidiary of Air France-KLM, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
European airlines on Tuesday called on governments to draw up a package of measures to support an industry being hammered by the coronavirus crisis.
