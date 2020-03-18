Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada unveils major aid package to battle coronavirus outbreak, ready to do more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 23:54 IST
Canada unveils major aid package to battle coronavirus outbreak, ready to do more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government would provide C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) in support directly to families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak, and it stands ready to do more. It was his biggest move yet to combat the economic impact of the fast-spreading virus, which has infected some 600 Canadians in all 10 provinces, killing nine. In an unprecedented move, Canada and the United States shut their vast common border to non-essential travel.

The aid package did little to assuage investors. Canada's main stock market fell 6% and losses for the loonie were the biggest in nearly 10 years. The government will also provide C$55 billion in additional aid to businesses and households through tax deferrals. The combined measures will put more than 3 percentage points of the country's annual output into circulation, officials said.

"No Canadian should have to worry about paying their rent or buying groceries during this difficult time," Trudeau told reporters outside his home, where he has been under quarantine since last week when his wife tested positive for COVID-19. "(These) economic measures will ensure that our economy rebounds after this ... Our government is prepared to do more."

Ottawa "will do whatever it takes" to support the economy, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters later, calling the measures a first phase of economic stimulus meant to offset the "profound impact" of the epidemic. The government will provide up to C$900 every two weeks to workers who must stay home but do not qualify for unemployment benefits, and a one-time special payment for low- and modest-income households, among other measures.

Talks with airlines and the oil-and-gas sector about specific aid to them are ongoing, Morneau said. Ottawa will soon announce a significant investment in Alberta - the heart of the country's struggling energy sector - which will include funding to clean up orphan wells. "We still think the government needs to do more to secure a strong recovery further down the line," Stephen Brown, a senior economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who spoke alongside Morneau at the news conference, left the door open to further interest rate cuts and to quantitative easing, an emergency stimulus measure that could include the purchase of government bonds. Last Friday, the Bank of Canada slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points for the second time in nine days. In recent days, authorities have shuttered schools, closed bars, and restaurants, and are encouraging people to stay at home.

On Wednesday, Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to stop all non-essential travel between the two countries. "Supply chains including trucking will not be affected by this new measure," Trudeau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norway c.bank says it may buy tumbling crown; economist says 'buy by the bucketful'

Norways central bank said on Thursday it is considering entering the market to buy its own crown currency, which has lost a third of its value so far this year, in a step it has not taken since early 1999.Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank J...

Bajaj Allianz Life launches policy service on WhatsApp

Bajaj Allianz Life has launched WhatsApp services for its policies wherein customers can access more than 20 services. Customers can message to 8806727272 from their WhatsApp number and, can avail more than 20 services on their policies, Ba...

EXCLUSIVE-UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown -industry source

British supermarkets are expecting to get police support to deter unruly behaviour when London goes into lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry source.There were rowdy scenes in some supermarkets on Thursday ...

Coronavirus Leads to 30% Drop in Online Travel Bookings, 9% Rise in Grocery Purchase: Razorpay

Bengalauru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, today shared insights about the impact of the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak on digital payments in India. The insights are based on transac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020